Princeton Elementary district seeks to fill board vacancy

With the resignation of 20-year school board member, Judson Lusher, Princeton Elementary School District announced Friday it is now accepting applications for Lusher’s vacated position. (Kim Shute)

With the resignation of 20-year school board member, Judson Lusher, Princeton Elementary School District announced Friday it is now accepting applications for Lusher’s vacated position.

Interested applicants can pick up information about the position at the district office at 506 E. Dover Road. The deadline to pick up applications is June 21.

Application packets will highlight the legal qualifications for board members, the term of office, formal application process and board policy relative to the vacated position.

This particular vacated position will have a new member appointed to fulfill the remainder of Lusher’s term, which extends until April of 2025. The Board of Education will have a special meeting for the purpose of interviewing candidates some time in the first week of July, with the intent to appoint/approve a candidate at the July 22 regular meeting of the Board of Education.

Lusher’s service to be remembered

After more than 20 years of service on the Princeton Elementary School District, Lusher resigned for the purpose of tending to his health, but his commitment to the school district will not be forgotten, the district said in a news release.

Lusher also will be remembered as a longtime educator within the district. Before his time as a board member, Lusher was a building principal at Logan Junior High prior to his retirement from education.

In fall 2022, Lusher received the recognition status of “Distinguished Board Member” through the Illinois Association of School Boards, a status achieved by a small percentage of members. Throughout his years on the board, Lusher held the offices of board secretary, vice president and resident, while also serving as the district’s legislative delegate for many years.

“Lusher’s contributions to the school district have been greatly appreciated and will be missed by many,” the district said in its announcement.