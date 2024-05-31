OSF St. Clare in Princeton names 2024 DAISY Award winner

OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton recognized the 2024 DAISY Award winner, Meredith Benson, BSN, RN.

Benson is a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at OSF Saint Clare. She was nominated for a DAISY Award by a nurse practitioner for compassionate patient care.

“My grandmother was brought into the ED, and I was hesitant, as I was more familiar with the other nurses on staff that day. I was very pleasantly surprised with the time, courtesy and compassion she provided my grandmother,” the nomination said. “Upon arrival, Meredith did not hesitate to make sure she was well taken care of and showed in her tasks that she was anticipating what was needed before having to be asked by the physician to make sure she was well taken care of, and her health care needs were met. Despite a very busy ED, she did not ever indicate my grandmother was too much work or taking too much of her time and maintained a smile on her face the whole time. There was not any task she did without explaining to my grandmother exactly what she was doing and why, what they were looking for and what she may expect next. I could not have been happier with the care she received while in the ED and I thank you. Her compassion and expertise did not go unnoticed.”

“We are privileged to be affiliated with the DAISY Foundation. Patients and families can recognize our nurses that go above and beyond to make them feel safe and cared for,” said Lisa Garcia, chief nursing officer at OSF Saint Clare.

The DAISY Award program can be found in more than 2,000 health care facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, The DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. During Barnes’ eight-week hospitalization, his family experienced the best in nursing care and compassion provided not only to Barnes but also to everyone in his family. One of the goals they set in creating a foundation in Barnes’ memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses and to thank them for the gifts nurses give their patients and families every day, just as they had experienced.

The DAISY Award winner receives an award pin, certificate, “Healing Touch” statue, bouquet of daisies and a banner displayed in their department for the year.