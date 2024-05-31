Notes: Game Day for area teams at state

It’s Game Day for three area teams at the IHSA State baseball and softball tournaments, all playing in Peoria.

1A baseball: Ottawa Marquette (29-2) will meet Jacksonville Routt (32-7) in the first 1A semifinal of the day at 10 a.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria.

The Crusaders beat East Dubuque 5-0 in Monday’s Rockford Supersectional while Routt defeated Father McGivney 4-1 in eight innings at the Springfield Supersectional.

Marquette won the 1A State title in 2019. The Crusaders placed third in 2022 (1A) and fourth in 2018 (1A) and 1999 (A).

The second 1A semifinals pits Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (22-7-1) vs. Altamont (30-9). GCMS beat Annawan-Wethersfield 3-0 in Monday’s Bloomington Supersectional.

2A baseball: Sterling Newman (22-4-1) returns to state to face Maroa-Forsyth in Friday’s 2A state semifinals at 4 p.m. at Dozer Park

The Comets beat Chicago Hope Academy 6-4 in Monday’s Rockford Supersectional while Maroa-Forsyth beat Litchfield 10-4 at Springfield.

Newman placed third in Class 1A last year.

Effingham St. Anthony (25-5-1) meets Wilmington (27-1) in the second semifinal.

2A softball: Rockridge seeks its fourth straight state championship, which would be the first 4-peat in IHSA softball history.

The Rockets (32-3-1) begin its title quest against Carterville (35-1) at 3 p.m. Friday at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

In Monday’s supersectionals, the Rockets defeated Beecher 6-2 at East Peoria while Carterville beat Newton 8-1 at Johnston City.

The second 2A semifinal matches Poplar Grove North Boone (28-4) vs. Auburn (27-7-1) at 5:30 p.m. North Boone knocked out Bureau Valley 12-0 in the sectional semifinals.

Rockridge advances to the state tournament for the sixth straight year.