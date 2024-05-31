35 students honored at IVCC Adult Education Recognition event

Thirty-five students who achieved their GEDs, completed career bridge programs or completed citizenship preparation classes celebrated with friends and family during Illinois Valley Community College’s 43rd annual Adult Education Recognition recently. (Photo provided by Angela Dunlap, Angela Jane's New Mourning Photography)

Thirty-five students were recognized for their accomplishments during Illinois Valley Community College’s 43rd annual Adult Education Recognition Event on May 22.

As she presided over her first Adult Education recognition, IVCC President Tracy Morris recognized participants’ dedication and courage, acknowledging the effort it takes to walk into an unfamiliar place to take the steps necessary toward change.

“Today is the celebration of all you have sacrificed and your hard work and courage. As you go out to make a difference in the world, all of us here at IVCC are so proud of the dedication, commitment and work that you have put in to reach your dreams. We thank you for choosing IVCC to be a part of your journey,” Morris said.

Graduates Ahlora Sbarbaro and Maren Barreras of Mark outlined their journeys to reach this moment of triumph.

After the deaths of her father and sister when she was a teen, Sbarbaro said she “let grief consume me. While I was trying to navigate through my grief, I allowed it to rip away everything I had ever worked for and dreamed of for myself. I ended up dropping out the last semester of my senior year in high school.”

Sbarbaro was determined to pass the General Educational Development test to show her young daughter that “anything she sets her mind and heart to she can achieve.” She also thanked her mother for her everlasting love and support and her GED instructor Kathy Drapa for believing in her.

Barreras was recognized for participating in the Bridge to Careers class and the Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System program and for earning her high school diploma.

“If it was not for all the extraordinary instructors and staff, I would’ve never been as motivated as I am today. When I started at IVCC, I never thought my dreams could soon become my reality. After completing my adult education, as well as my CNA certificate, my dreams have never felt so close,” Barreras said.

At the end of the program, Morris led a moment of silence remembering one of the group’s classmates, Anna Michelle Martin, 19, of Streator, who died in the fall. Morris also commended Adult Education instructors and staff for supporting and encouraging classmates after Martin’s death.

Names of the 23 Illinois high school diploma graduates were read by Ryan Myers, assistant superintendent of the La Salle, Marshall, Putnam County Regional Office of Education. Citizenship instructor Sandra Woest read the names of the two naturalized citizens, 11 Bridge to Careers completers and three ICAPS completers in attendance.

Graduates and completers are:

GED – Maren Vasquez-Barreras, Alyssa Bugiyne, Andrew Butler, Benjamin Cannone, Jasmine Davis, Deidra Dennis, Mckenzi Donaway, Gabriella Godinez, Sylvia Godinez, Olivia Harlan, Dennis Hogan, Jacob Hurt, Caile Mathas, Elaine McCubbin, Jay Mendez, Autumn Miller, Evelyn Orozco, Austin Orr, Isaiah Pelc, Laura Rix, Tammy Sarabia, Ahlora Barbaro and Tracy Welling

ICAPS completers – Maren Vazquez-Barreras, Alyssa Bugiyne and Laura Rix

Bridge completers – Maren Vasquez-Barreras, Rocio Cabello, Benjamin Cordova, Yeimy Forero, Patricia Guzman, Lin Lin, Yessenia Melesio, Carmela Aguilera, Mili Patel, Milena Ribeiro and Tracy Welling

Citizenship honorees – Cecilia Fuentes and Monica Ramirez

For information on Adult Education programs, call Director Sara Escatel at 815-224-0355 or visit www.ivcc.edu/adulted.