Summer programs set for Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa

Illinois Valley Community College opens a second summer of programs at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa, where participants can celebrate the Summer Solstice and enjoy a variety of yoga, t’ai chi, painting, well-being and meditation classes. (Julie Barichello)

Illinois Valley Community College opens a second summer of programs at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa, where participants can celebrate the Summer Solstice and enjoy a variety of yoga, t’ai chi, painting, well-being and meditation classes.

New to the summer retreat schedule this year is a celebration of the longest day of the year on June 20. Highlights of Embrace the Sun: Summer Solstice Celebration will include a solstice meditation, herbal presentation, solstice tea making and floral crown making.

The summer retreat series of 25 classes begins June 5 and continues through Aug. 23. Classes include open flow yoga, restorative yoga, introduction to meditation and introductory t’ai chi. To view the full catalog of classes, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/nellswoodland.

Art, science, character-building and culinary classes for children are also offered during the summer. A drum circle for all ages is planned in August.

Tuition varies by class.

The 58-acre Nell’s Woodland is located at 2000 Alexis Ave. on Ottawa’s north bluff.

To request a printed schedule, receive more information, or receive assistance with registration, contact the IVCC Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427 or continuingeducation@ivcc.edu.