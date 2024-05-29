Reddick Mansion Association in Ottawa to host annual golf outing

Golfers head out to the course to begin the 2022 Putt for History sponsored by the Reddick Mansion Association and hosted by Pine Hills Golf Club in Ottawa. (Photo provided by ​Lorraine McCallister)

The Reddick Mansion Association will host the Putt for History golf outing at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Pine Hills Golf Club in Ottawa. The event will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The 18-hole, four-person scramble will raise funds for the mansion’s restoration. Registration costs $65 per golfer and includes golf, cart, prizes and a pizza buffet. The winning team will be awarded $500, plus prizes will be given for the longest putt and closest drive to the pin. Returning this year will be a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds benefitting the Ottawa Food Pantry.

“With the rising food costs, the RMA board felt strongly that we should continue to do our part in helping those in need in the area,” RMA President Lorraine McCallister said in a news release.

Golfers will be able to bid on an array of themed gift baskets, such as “Movie and a Meal” or “Margaritaville” created by the RMA board members.

“Thanks to the support of our community businesses, we have some great prizes,” Mary Caba, an RMA board member and event chairperson, said in the release.

Registration is limited to 72 golfers, with spaces for singles through foursomes available. To register, contact the Reddick Mansion Association at 815-433-6100 or contact@reddickmansion.org. All proceeds will be used for further restoration of the Reddick Mansion.

The Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St. in Ottawa, was built in 1858 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Sites. It is open to the public for tours and also has meeting/reception rooms available for rent.