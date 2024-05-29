Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group to meet June 3 in Utica

The Illinois Valley Parkinson's Support Group meets monthly at the Utica Fire Protection District south of the roundabout at U.S. 6 and Route 178. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will host its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the Utica fire station south of the intersection of Route 6 and Route 178.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Martha McGraw, a movement disorder neurologist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. McGraw will discuss use of the medication GoCovri to treat dyskinesia, which is the movement disorder that causes involuntary muscle movements for Parkinson’s disease patients. A question-and-answer session with a patient ambassador will follow the presentation.

Parkinson’s patients as well as spouses, caregivers, family members and friends are welcome to attend meetings. Refreshments will be served. For information, call 815-434-7114.