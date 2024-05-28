Streator’s Leading Ladies distributes $2,100 in scholarships

Linda Over (right) presents the $500 Beckie Chismarick Community Service Award to Lanee Lucas during Woodland High School's annual honors night May 8 at the rural Streator school. (Photo provided by Amy Lee)

Streator’s Leading Ladies conducted its monthly meeting May 16 at Chipper’s Grill in Streator. Six members were in attendance: President Dodi Callister, Dianne O’Hern, Jill Newbold, Shirley Gipson, Donna Stone and Carolyn Erler. The club is an active nonprofit organization that welcomes women to join.

Callister conducted the business meeting. The club received and read correspondence from Lanee Lucas, the recipient of the $500 Beckie Chismarick Community Service Award. Other scholarship recipients included Abby Mascal, $600 Streator High School scholarship; Shae Simons, $600 Woodland High School scholarship; Sophia Nasvytis, $200 Northlawn Math Award; and Kaydee Bliss, $200 Woodland Math Award.

Club officers for 2024-25 will be Jill Newbold, president; Amber Miller, vice president; Jessica Stayton, secretary; and Carolyn Erler, treasurer. Dianne O’Hern will audit the books and report at the next meeting.

Club members finalized plans for the fundraising project scheduled 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Bullpen. Tickets will be available from any member and at the door. A planning session for the coming year will be held at a later date at the home of Donna Stone. The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Chipper’s Grill.