SRCCF names Julia Baggesen to its board

Julia Baggesen of Ottawa was recently appointed to the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation board. The former Julia Yaklich is a business professional with more than 30 years of success in manufacturing, banking and philanthropy.

She retired in April as director of advancement and major gifts at St. Bede Academy where she oversaw the development department and fundraising efforts for more than 10 years. She helped to raise more than $13.5 million for the Legacy Project capital campaign.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julia to our board and bring on her deep and meaningful connections in the community,” said SRCCF President Fran Brolley.

“As a St. Bede grad myself, I saw firsthand the magnificent job she and her team did raising capital and funding projects such as the recent renovations to the Academy and the Perino Science Center, now a focal point of academic life.”

Baggesen is eager to contribute to SRCCF.

“Throughout my life, I’ve taken an active role in organizations, events and causes that make a difference,” she said. “I look forward to serving on the SRCCF board and spreading and supporting its mission alongside others who share the same passion for our community.”

Baggesen, formerly of Princeton, worked previously as vice president and regional marketing manager at Heartland Bank of Bloomington and was senior vice president of marketing at Citizens First National Bank of Princeton.

She was vice president of Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau, vice president of Princeton Tourism, president of the St. Louis Elementary School PTO and a merit badge counselor for Boy Scouts of America.

She is the mother of three grown children and St. Bede graduates, Nicole, Jon and Mark.

For information about Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, contact Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.