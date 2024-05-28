South Ottawa farm stand open

Goetsch’s Fresh Fruits & Veggies Farm Stand, located on Gentleman Road behind Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, is open for the season. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Goetsch’s Fresh Fruits & Veggies Farm Stand, located on Gentleman Road behind Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, is open for the season.

Asparagus, pitted pie cherries and rhubarb are currently for sale. The stand is open through fall and sells a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Hours are 9 to 5:30 p.m. daily. For information on the current produce throughout the season, find Goetsch’s Fresh Fruits & Veggies on Facebook.

