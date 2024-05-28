Severe thunderstorm warning issued for La Salle County

Dark storm clouds move across OSF Center for Health Streator as a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued. (Derek Barichello)

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Streator and southern La Salle County until 8:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service said the storm is capable of producing winds up to 60 mph and quarter sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Streator IL, Pontiac IL and Cornell IL until 8:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Nu7V2cveRC — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 28, 2024

7:22 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning