May 27, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThank You First RespondersLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for La Salle County

Storm expected to affect Streator

By Derek Barichello
Dark storm clouds move across OSF Center for Health Streator as a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued.

Dark storm clouds move across OSF Center for Health Streator as a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued. (Derek Barichello)

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Streator and southern La Salle County until 8:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service said the storm is capable of producing winds up to 60 mph and quarter sized hail.

7:22 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning

Have a Question about this article?