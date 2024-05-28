Oglesby Elks hosts annual awards banquet

The Oglesby Elks Lodge 2360 held its annual awards banquet recently honoring members and area students.
At the banquet the Elks announced its Americanism Essay and Teen of the Year winners. They also acknowledged the Teen of the Month and Hoop Shoot winners. The Elks Officer of the Year, Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award and Elks of the Year winners also were announced.
This year the lodge was joined by Illinois Elks Association President Floyd Schmidt and his wife, Chris.
The Oglesby Elks honored three of its members with awards. Ken Ficek was presented with the Officer of the Year Award. Timothy Watkins was presented with the Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award. Jody Shan was presented with the Elk of the Year award.
Each year the Elks host an Americanism essay contest where fifth through eighth grade students can write an essay that answers that year’s question. This year the question was: “What is your American Dream?” The top three in each grade advance on to the district competition. Then the top three from the District advance to the state level. This year the lodge had several schools send in essays from seventh and eighth graders. Below is the list of winners:
Seventh grade lodge winners
First: Kennedy Kramarsic, Princeton Christian Academy
Second: Isabella van den Berg, Princeton Christian Academy
Third: Olivia Sargent, Oglesby Washington School
Seventh grade The Great Northwest District winners
First Kennedy Kramarsic, Princeton Christian Academy
Second: Isabella van den Berg, Princeton Christian Academy
Third: Olivia Sargent, Oglesby Washington School
Seventh grade Illinois Elks Association winners
First: Isabella van den Berg, Princeton Christian Academy
Eighth grade lodge winners
First: Kaylyn Friel, Princeton Christian Academy
Second: Alice Scruggs, Princeton Christian Academy
Third: Santiago Slevin, Princeton Christian Academy
Eighth grade The Great Northwest District winners
First: Kaylyn Friel, Princeton Christian Academy
Second: Alice Scruggs, Princeton Christian Academy
Third: Santiago Slevin, Princeton Christian Academy
Eighth grade Illinois Elks Association winners
Second: Kaylyn Friel, Princeton Christian Academy
As a first place IEA Americanism essay winner, van den Berg and her family were invited to Springfield to the IEA May banquet. At the banquet van den Berg read her winning essay to all the Elks in attendance and received her award.
Each month the Oglesby Elks Lodge select one male and female from the senior students that are nominated from the local high school to be the Teen of the Month. At the end of the year these schools nominate one male and female for the Oglesby Elks Teen of the Year. The lodge winners then complete at the district level and if a winner move to the state level. This year’s winners are:
Teen of the month winners
September
Angela Garcia-Guerrero, Spring Valley Hall High School
Ty Terzick, La Salle-Peru High School
October
Taylor Coutts, Hall High School
Brendan Boudreau, La Salle-Peru High School
November
Ali Bosnich, St. Bede Academy
Geno Baracani, Hall High School
December
Erin Dove, St. Bede Academy
Vance Redlich, La Salle-Peru High School
January
Jenna Ladzinski, St. Bede Academy
Joesph Bacidore, Hall High School
February
Elisabeth Kamke, La Salle-Peru High School
Teen of the Year Winners
Elisabeth Kamke, La Salle-Peru High School
Geno Baracani, Hall High School
Great Northwest District Teen of the Year Winner
Geno Baracani, Hall High School
IEA Teen of the Year Winner
Second: Geno Baracani, Hall High School
The Oglesby Elks also hosted their annual Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls 8 to 13 years old. The lodge had more than 1,000 area students participate in this program this year. Below is a list of this year’s lodge first place winners.
8-9 Lodge Winners
First: Octavia Walter
First: Huck Frund
10-11 Lodge Winners
First: Lucy Burkhart
First: Dax Manicki
12-13 Lodge Winners
First: Kamie Nauman
First: Gavin Stokes