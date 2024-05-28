Oglesby Elks hosts annual awards banquet

(Back, from left) Sam Sankovich, Exalted Ruler of the Oglesby Elks Lodge; Lisa Fultz, Americanism chairwoman; Floyd Schmidt, Illinois Elks Association president honor seventh grade Americanism essay winners Kennedy Kramarsic of Princeton Christian Academy; Isabella van den Berg of Princeton Christian Academy and Olivia Sargent ofOglesby Washington. (Photo provided by Lisa Fultz)

The Oglesby Elks Lodge 2360 held its annual awards banquet recently honoring members and area students.

At the banquet the Elks announced its Americanism Essay and Teen of the Year winners. They also acknowledged the Teen of the Month and Hoop Shoot winners. The Elks Officer of the Year, Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award and Elks of the Year winners also were announced.

This year the lodge was joined by Illinois Elks Association President Floyd Schmidt and his wife, Chris.

The Oglesby Elks honored three of its members with awards. Ken Ficek was presented with the Officer of the Year Award. Timothy Watkins was presented with the Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award. Jody Shan was presented with the Elk of the Year award.

Each year the Elks host an Americanism essay contest where fifth through eighth grade students can write an essay that answers that year’s question. This year the question was: “What is your American Dream?” The top three in each grade advance on to the district competition. Then the top three from the District advance to the state level. This year the lodge had several schools send in essays from seventh and eighth graders. Below is the list of winners:

Seventh grade lodge winners

First: Kennedy Kramarsic, Princeton Christian Academy

Second: Isabella van den Berg, Princeton Christian Academy

Third: Olivia Sargent, Oglesby Washington School

Seventh grade The Great Northwest District winners

First Kennedy Kramarsic, Princeton Christian Academy

Second: Isabella van den Berg, Princeton Christian Academy

Third: Olivia Sargent, Oglesby Washington School

Seventh grade Illinois Elks Association winners

First: Isabella van den Berg, Princeton Christian Academy

Eighth grade lodge winners

First: Kaylyn Friel, Princeton Christian Academy

Second: Alice Scruggs, Princeton Christian Academy

Third: Santiago Slevin, Princeton Christian Academy

Eighth grade The Great Northwest District winners

First: Kaylyn Friel, Princeton Christian Academy

Second: Alice Scruggs, Princeton Christian Academy

Third: Santiago Slevin, Princeton Christian Academy

Eighth grade Illinois Elks Association winners

Second: Kaylyn Friel, Princeton Christian Academy

As a first place IEA Americanism essay winner, van den Berg and her family were invited to Springfield to the IEA May banquet. At the banquet van den Berg read her winning essay to all the Elks in attendance and received her award.

Each month the Oglesby Elks Lodge select one male and female from the senior students that are nominated from the local high school to be the Teen of the Month. At the end of the year these schools nominate one male and female for the Oglesby Elks Teen of the Year. The lodge winners then complete at the district level and if a winner move to the state level. This year’s winners are:

Teen of the month winners

September

Angela Garcia-Guerrero, Spring Valley Hall High School

Ty Terzick, La Salle-Peru High School

October

Taylor Coutts, Hall High School

Brendan Boudreau, La Salle-Peru High School

November

Ali Bosnich, St. Bede Academy

Geno Baracani, Hall High School

December

Erin Dove, St. Bede Academy

Vance Redlich, La Salle-Peru High School

January

Jenna Ladzinski, St. Bede Academy

Joesph Bacidore, Hall High School

February

Elisabeth Kamke, La Salle-Peru High School

Teen of the Year Winners

Elisabeth Kamke, La Salle-Peru High School

Geno Baracani, Hall High School

Great Northwest District Teen of the Year Winner

Geno Baracani, Hall High School

IEA Teen of the Year Winner

Second: Geno Baracani, Hall High School

Elks Teens of the Month/Year pose for a photo along with Elks officers, (back row, from left) Sam Sankovich, Exalted Ruler of Oglesby Elks; Geno Baracani of Hall High School; Taylor Coutts off Hall High School; (front, from left) Lisa Fultz, Youth Activities chairwoman; Elisabeth Kamke of La Salle-Peru High School; Angela Garcia-Guerrero of Hall High School; and Erin Dove of St. Bede Academy. (Photo provided by Lisa Fultz)

The Oglesby Elks also hosted their annual Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls 8 to 13 years old. The lodge had more than 1,000 area students participate in this program this year. Below is a list of this year’s lodge first place winners.

8-9 Lodge Winners

First: Octavia Walter

First: Huck Frund

10-11 Lodge Winners

First: Lucy Burkhart

First: Dax Manicki

12-13 Lodge Winners

First: Kamie Nauman

First: Gavin Stokes