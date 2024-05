The 2024 Village of Ladd Farmers Market is scheduled to kick off its season 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 10, at War Memorial Park. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

The 2024 Village of Ladd Farmers Market is scheduled to kick off its season 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 10, at War Memorial Park.

The market will run Mondays June 10 through Sept. 16, weather permitting. There is no market on Labor Day.

If you have any questions or would like to participate, call 815-894-2619 or 815-541-8116.