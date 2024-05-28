Gateway Services in Bureau, Putnam, Marshall counties awarded accreditation from CQL

Gateway Services has been awarded Quality Assurances Accreditation from The Council on Quality and Leadership. (Shaw Local News Network)

Gateway Services has been awarded Quality Assurances Accreditation from The Council on Quality and Leadership.

The attainment of this accreditation demonstrates Gateway Services is aligning with internationally-renowned standards in the human services field. These standards involve the implementation of sound systems and person-centered practices that help to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

“Congratulations to everyone from Gateway Services for their achievement of Quality Assurances Accreditation,” said Mary Kay Rizzolo, President and CEO of CQL. “Through this accreditation, they’re showing the people they support, employees, families and others that they genuinely care about enhancing the quality of their services.”

Gateway Services provides supports to adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties through a variety of programs including residential services, community employment, day program, home-based support and community mental health counseling. Supports are tailored to individuals’ choices in order for them to live the lives they dream of. Gateway’s mission is “Empowering People, Enriching Community.”

“We are beyond excited to have received another three-year accreditation,” said Tracy Wright, CEO of Gateway Services in a news release. “We continue to grow and improve through our partnership with CQL. They challenge us to ‘raise the bar’ and we’re doing just that! The end result is that people receiving supports have the best possible quality of life.”

Quality Assurances Accreditation is a three-year term that helps organizations build and strengthen a strong foundation for responsive, person-centered supports and services. The components of accreditation include numerous planning meetings, the validation of a Basic Assurances Self-Assessment, visits, focus groups, ongoing consultation, among others. Through their initial accreditation review and subsequent visits, Gateway Services will be equipped with the knowledge and tools needed for ongoing organizational transformation.

“We recognize that accreditation isn’t easy and requires a significant amount of time, resources and investment,” said Katherine Dunbar, vice president of Services and Systems Excellence of CQL. “The level of commitment that Gateway Services has for quality services is truly admirable and it’s an honor to partner with them.”