Friends of Extension & 4-H in Bureau County selling tickets for $2,500 cash raffle

Emma Nicoli of Zearing 4-H Club (left), and Francis Morse of the Friends of Extension & 4-H Clubs draw the winning tickets for the 2022 cash raffle. This year's raffle to support Bureau County's University of Illinois Extension and 4-H educational programming will draw the winning ticket Friday, June 14, at the Becker Professional Building in Princeton. (Photo Provided by Bureau County 4-H)

A cash raffle sponsored by the Friends of Extension & 4-H Clubs will support outreach educational programs for the University of Illinois Extension in Bureau County, including the 4-H Youth Development Program.

Four cash prizes will be awarded in increments of $2,500, $1,000, $500 and $250. Tickets are $50 each or $100 for three. All funds collected will go toward 4-H and U of I Extension programs in Bureau County.

The drawing is scheduled 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Becker Professional Building, 850 Thompson St., Princeton. Anyone who received tickets in the mail can turn them in until June 14. For information or to request tickets, call the Extension office at 815-875-2878.

The U of I Extension provides educational programs and services in 4-H Youth Development Program; family living, nutrition and consumer sciences; community and economic development; and agriculture and natural resources, including Master Gardener and Master Naturalist programs and community service projects.

Youth programs include 4-H community, Cloverbud and special interest clubs, school enrichment education programs, summer camps and more. Programming in other areas include community and economic development programs, Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Programs and services, parent and child care education programs, private pesticide applicator training programs, in-depth agriculture workshops, cooperative programs and sharing educational resources with schools and other nonprofit agencies.

Nonprofit educational outreach services from U of I Extension focuses on addressing local needs, issues and concerns with practical, research-based information and programs from the University of Illinois and the nation’s land grant education system. The Bureau County Extension Office is a part of the University of Illinois Extension - Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit.