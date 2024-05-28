Boys track & field: Princeton shot put medalists

Payne Miller and Cade Odell won the 14th and 15th Princeton medals in the shot put at state. Here’s a look back:
1980 - Dave Rumley (6th/A)
1981 - Eric Foresman (1st/A)
1981 - Pat Pence (2nd/A)
1983 - Mike Telfer (6th/A)
1986 - John Isaacson (8th/A)
1989 - Ryan Carson (3rd/A)
1990 - Greg Groat (2nd/A)
1991 - Greg Groat (1st/A)
1992 - Chris Blohm (4th/A)
1994 - Jeremie Carlson (7th/A)
1995 - Jeremie Carlson (3rd/A)
2022 - Drew Harp (7th/2A)
2023 - Payne Miller (5th/2A)
2024 - Payne Miller (3rd/2A)
2024 - Cade Odell (4th/2A)