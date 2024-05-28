Boys track & field: Princeton shot put medalists

Princeton's Payne Miller (left) and Cade Odell placed third and fourth in Saturday's IHSA 2A State shot put finals.

Payne Miller and Cade Odell won the 14th and 15th Princeton medals in the shot put at state. Here’s a look back:

1980 - Dave Rumley (6th/A)

1981 - Eric Foresman (1st/A)

1981 - Pat Pence (2nd/A)

1983 - Mike Telfer (6th/A)

1986 - John Isaacson (8th/A)

1989 - Ryan Carson (3rd/A)

1990 - Greg Groat (2nd/A)

1991 - Greg Groat (1st/A)

1992 - Chris Blohm (4th/A)

1994 - Jeremie Carlson (7th/A)

1995 - Jeremie Carlson (3rd/A)

2022 - Drew Harp (7th/2A)

2023 - Payne Miller (5th/2A)

2024 - Payne Miller (3rd/2A)

2024 - Cade Odell (4th/2A)

Payne Miller