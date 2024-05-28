3 groups receive grants from COUNTRY Financial, Bureau County Farm Bureau

The Manlius Fire Protection District received a Community Impact Grant for its work in acquiring a large diameter hose to support main water supply needs in combatting town structure fires. (Photo provided by David Beigie)

COUNTRY Financial and the Bureau County Farm Bureau decided on three recipients for their 2024 Community Impact Grants.

The recipients include:

Princeton Club 56 for a golf fundraiser at the Wyaton Hills Golf Course to raise money to support outreach program and activities for high school and college students.

Midwest Partners for a project aimed at building small town free libraries, pantries and art galleries to serve area communities.

The Manlius Fire Protection District for their work in acquiring a large diameter hose to support main water supply needs in combatting town structure fires.

Proposals were accepted through the end of February with submitting organizations or individuals needing to both reside in Bureau County and with operations in the county. Examples of qualifying organizations included school groups, civic organizations, churches, 4-H clubs, food banks and FFA chapters. Projects were asked to have a lasting, multi-year impact. Awarded grants could be up to $5,000. Projects also are required to be completed by Aug. 15.

The grants are provided through a partnership between Bureau County Farm Bureau and COUNTRY Financial representatives in Bureau County: Mike Morris, Ron Behrends, Tyler Hansen, TJ Scruggs, G.W. Leynaud, Michael Alvarado and Dan Kniss.

