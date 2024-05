CHARLESTON - Bureau County throwers landed three state medals in Saturday’s IHSA State track and Field Championships today at Eastern Illinois University.

Princeton landed two medals in the 2A shot put. Payne Miller was third at 56-8 1/2 and Cade Odell fourth at 53-9 3/4.

Andrew Kinsman of Benton was the state champ at 59-0 3/4.

Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing landed the seventh-place medal in 1A discus with a throw of 148-8.