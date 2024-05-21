Princeton swears in new full-time firefighter, EMT

Daniel Crowe is sworn in as a full-time firefighter and EMT of the Princeton Fire Department by City Manager Theresa Wittenauer on Monday, May 20, 2024, at the Princeton Fire Department. (Derek Barichello)

Daniel Crowe has always known he wanted a job that keeps him on his toes. Being a full-time firefighter and EMT at the Princeton Fire Department will do just that.

Crowe was sworn in Monday by City Manager Theresa Wittenauer to become a full-time member of the Princeton Fire Department.

“I also think it is awesome to give back to the community,” said Crowe, who was born and raised in Princeton.

After attending the Princeton Fire Academy, Crowe worked as a part-time firefighter since joining in the fall of 2022. He took the firefighters’ test in February and made the list of top candidates. Crowe said he’ll continue his training on the job, attending paramedic school and engineering classes with the goal of becoming a paramedic.

Fire Chief Scott Etheridge said he and his colleagues could tell Crowe was interested to see what the job was all about.

“You will learn everyday,” Etheridge said. “Take advantage of those educational opportunities.”

Etheridge also advised Crowe to remember Monday’s swearing in, especially the excitement of the day 10 to 15 years down the road.

“Treat every shift like it is your first,” Etheridge said. “This is the greatest job in the world.”