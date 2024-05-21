Princeton non-highway vehicle stickers generate $3,000 for high school booster club

Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer displays the license plates Monday, May 20, 2024, that are required for non-highway vehicles in the city. To her left is Gina Vujanov, treasurer of the Princeton High School Booster Club, which received a $3,000 donation from the city from the funds generated through the city's registration program. (Derek Barichello)

Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said when the city instituted a non-highway vehicle registration program the proceeds would go to the Princeton High School Booster Club.

Monday, the city presented a check for $3,000 to the booster club during the Princeton City Council meeting. The amount was generated from 32 registrations filed last year at City Hall, Wittenauer said.

New registration plates and sticker cost $100 and a sticker renewal is $50. So far, there have been 45 either plate and sticker, or just sticker, registrations this year.

Gina Vujanov, the booster club’s treasurer, thanked the city for its donation. She said the booster club helps fund 20 athletic groups at the high school. Before the season begins, the athletic director asks coaches what their teams needs will be and presents those needs to the booster club. The club then discusses what it can do to provide support for those needs.

Vujanov said the booster club intends to take the $3,000 from the city and put it into a separate fund that help individual athletes purchase any equipment or needs they can’t afford.

The plates have the Princeton Tigers logo on them and the renewal stickers are a paw print.

Along with supporting student athletes, athletics brings visitors to the community, Mayor Ray Mabry said. He thanked Wittenauer for setting up the program with the booster club.