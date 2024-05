An ice cream social is planned 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Younggren Center, 102 W. Main St., Buda, to benefit the Western Bureau County Food Pantry. (Provided)

An ice cream social is planned 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Younggren Center, 102 W. Main St., Buda, to benefit the Western Bureau County Food Pantry. A free-will donation will be accepted with those proceeds going to the food pantry.

There also will be a food truck on Main Street serving ribeye sandwiches ($8), pork chop sandwiches ($4), pork burgers ($4), hot dogs ($4) and drinks and chips ($1 each) from 4 to 7 p.m. in Buda. All proceeds from these sales go to the food pantry.