Peru Buffalo Wild Wings raises $5,800 for Illinois Valley Aftershock softball

The Peru Buffalo Wild Wings presented $5,800 to the Illinois Valley Aftershock Softball and hosted an Eat Wings Raise Funds for Aftershock event Wednesday night.

The restaurant partnered with Aftershock in October for its Team Up For Kids Campaign, field marketing specialist Eric Perez said in an email. General manager Adam Stewart set up a table showcasing the Aftershock team and motivated his team to request pin-up donations from guests to support the league.

Perez said that in addition to the money raised, Stewart and his team qualified for an extra $1,000 bonus to contribute for his efforts by the Buffalo Wild Wings leadership team.