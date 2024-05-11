BCR scoreboard for Friday, May 10

Baseball
Dwight 7-2, Marquette 1-11
Newman 4, Bureau Valley 3 (10 inn.)
L-P 8, Sycamore 4
Ottawa 18, Rochelle 5
Princeton 5, Rockridge 4
Putnam County 5, Newark 3
St. Bede 7, Woodland 0
Softball
Newman 4, Bureau Valley 0
Henry 8, Eureka 4
L-P 7, Serena 5
Marquette 5-15, Dwight 2-1
Moline 2, Seneca 1
Putnam County 10, Midland 1
Rockridge 1, Biggsville West Central 0
Rockridge 4, Macomb 1
Seneca 4, Orion 1
St. Bede 4, Riverdale 3
St. Bede vs. IVC
Regional girls soccer
Genoa-Kingston 4, Princeton 2 (PK)