May 10, 2024
BCR scoreboard for Friday, May 10

By Kevin Hieronymus
Baseball

Dwight 7-2, Marquette 1-11

Newman 4, Bureau Valley 3 (10 inn.)

L-P 8, Sycamore 4

Ottawa 18, Rochelle 5

Princeton 5, Rockridge 4

Putnam County 5, Newark 3

St. Bede 7, Woodland 0

Softball

Newman 4, Bureau Valley 0

Henry 8, Eureka 4

L-P 7, Serena 5

Marquette 5-15, Dwight 2-1

Moline 2, Seneca 1

Putnam County 10, Midland 1

Rockridge 1, Biggsville West Central 0

Rockridge 4, Macomb 1

Seneca 4, Orion 1

St. Bede 4, Riverdale 3

St. Bede vs. IVC

Regional girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 4, Princeton 2 (PK)

