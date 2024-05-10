Railroad crossing near Buda to close May 13

The Iowa Interstate Railroad crossing at Route 40 north of Buda will be closed beginning on Monday, May 13. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Iowa Interstate Railroad crossing at Route 40 north of Buda will be closed beginning on Monday, May 13.

The repairs are expected to take seven days to complete. A posted detour will direct motorists to U.S. 6/34, U.S. 34, Route 78, Route 91 and Route 93.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.