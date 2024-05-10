Girls basketball: Tom Ptak to return as St. Bede coach

Tom Ptak, who served as interim head coach in the 2021-22 season, is returning to St. Bede as new varsity girls basketball coach. (Scott Anderson)

Tom Ptak is returning as the head coach of the St. Bede girls basketball team.

Ptak served as interim head coach during the 2021-22 season and previously was an assistant coach at St. Bede. He was the head women’s basketball coach at Illinois Valley Community College from 2013-19.

“Coach Ptak brings a great deal of knowledge to the program being that he has coached at both the high school and collegiate levels in his previous stops,” SBA athletic director Michael Armato said.

He succeeds Stephanie Mickley, who resigned after leading Lady Bruins to a Class 1A fourth-place state finish in her second season.

Armatto said Ptak has a challenging task in succeeding Mickley, who “increased the competitiveness and expectations within the program.”

“We look forward in watching Tom and his coaching staff work to continue the standards which had been set this past season,” Armatto said.