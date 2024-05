Kelsea Mongan has been selected as the female Elks Teen of the Year nominee by the Mendota Elks Lodge. (Photo provided by Sydney Markham)

Kelsea Mongan has been selected as the female Elks Teen of the Year nominee by the Mendota Elks Lodge.

She won the Northwest District competition and has advanced to the state-level competition where she could earn scholarship money. Mongan is a senior at Princeton High School. She is the daughter of Marc and Michele Mongan of Princeton.