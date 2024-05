The American Legion Auxiliary 125 will be meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the American Legion Post, 1549 W. Peru St., Princeton. (BCR photo)

The American Legion Auxiliary 125 will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the American Legion Post, 1549 W. Peru St., Princeton.

The group will be putting together bags for stay-at-home and nursing home veterans. The auxiliary welcomes anyone interested in joining to attend or call for an application 815-866-7964.