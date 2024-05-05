New party rental business to host open house May 5 in Marseilles

Fiesta on Main, 405 Main St., Marseilles, is hosting an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5.

People are invited to stop in to see the venue that is available for party rental. Staff also will be selling tamales, tacos, horchata, and other items.

Fiesta on Main, owned by Claudia Hernandez Schaefer, offers table, chair and tent rentals, dunk tank rental, snow cone machine rental, cold/frozen drink machine rental and other items. Rentals include the facility and 10 tables and the use of up to 100 chairs.

The venue is available 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 815-343-4720 or email fiestaonmain405@gmail.com.

