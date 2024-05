Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to a presentation 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, by Owen Muelder, author of “The Underground Railroad in Western Illinois.” (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

Muelder is director of the Galesburg Colony Underground Railroad Freedom Center at Knox College in Galesburg. For updated details, check the society’s Facebook page or website www.tiskilwahistoricalsociety.org.