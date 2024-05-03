Streator boys track and field wins Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet: The Times Thursday Area Roundup

Track and field

Streator boys claim ICE team title: At Manteno on Thursday in the Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet, the Streator boys placed first with 147 points to runner-up Herscher’s 128.5, while Streator’s girls placed fourth with 107 behind champion Lisle’s 147.

For the first-place Bulldogs boys, Isaiah Brown (23.13 seconds in the 200-meter dash), the 4x200 relay team of Jon Davis, Collin Jeffries, Garritt Benstine and Isaiah Brown (1:35.08), Zach Schultz (12.77 meters in the shot put; 35.40 in the discus) and Andrew Warwick (3.23 in the pole vault) all won their events. Adding runner-up finishes for the first-place Bulldogs were the 4x100 relay team of Davis, Brown, Benstine and Jeffries (44.04), Tyke Legeralde (42.77 in the 300 hurdles; 17.61 in the 110 hurdles) and Brown (11.35 in the 100).

For Streator’s girls, Sonia Proksa (13.06 seconds in the 100-meter dash; 28.11 in the 200; 4.90 meters in the long jump) took first place in three events and added a second-place showing in the high jump (1.57). Leah Krohe (9.15 in the shot put) and Lexy Jensen (26.63 in the discus) also scored second-place finishes for the Bulldogs.

Baseball

Adam Swanson

Ottawa 3, Kaneland 2: At King Field, the Pirates scored all three runs — the winning runs coming after an error — in the fifth to top the Knights in the Interstate 8 Conference game.

Winning pitcher Adam Swanson allowed just four hits and an earned run in six innings while walking two and striking out five for Ottawa (10-16, 3-8). Tate Wesbecker (1 IP, 1 K) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save. Jack Henson and Garrett Shymanski each singled, with Jaxon Cooper posting an RBI.

Marquette 9, Seneca 0: At Masinelli Field, Crusaders starting pitcher Carson Zellers scattered seven hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out 12 in a complete-game effort.

Jackson Higgins led Marquette (20-1, 11-1) at the plate with two singles, a double and an RBI. Grant Dose doubled and drove in three runs, Payton Guttierez doubled and knocked in two runs, while Alec Novotney also recorded an RBI.

Seneca had seven different players reach with a single, while Paxton Giertz (4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Herscher 2, Streator 1: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the visiting Tigers scored a run in the top of the seventh to top the Bulldogs (10-14, 7-4) in the Illinois Central Eight Conference contest.

Streator had just three hits, singles from Jake Hagie, Joe Hoekstra and Landen Cook (RBI), while Clay Christoff (6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) suffered the tough-luck loss.

Reece Pelnarsh

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 3, Henry-Senachwine 2: At Woodland School, the Warriors pushed across the winning run on Reece Pelnarsh’s two-out, walk-off single in the TCC victory over the defending Class 1A state runners-up.

Pelnarsh, who drove in two runs in the second, knocked in Nolan Price, who had singled with one out and moved to second on a two-out walk by Jonathan Moore. Connor Dodge (7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) went the distance to earn the win.

Fieldcrest 7, Serena 2: At Wenona, the Knights scored four times in the first to jumpstart the triumph over the Huskers.

Drew Overocker (two doubles, RBI) and Koltin Kearfott (double, RBI) each had two hits for Fieldcrest (10-9), while Jordan Heider tripled, and Layten Gerdes (RBI, two stolen bases) doubled. Kearfott (7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 12 K) earned the win on the mound.

Tanner Faivre (double) and Carson baker (RBI) each had two hits for Serena (8-12), while Hunter Staton (4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) took the pitching loss.

Somonauk 20, Indian Creek 5 (6 inn.): At Shabbona, the Bobcats (6-12, 6-6) exploded for 13 runs in the sixth inning in the Little Ten Conference win.

Carson Bahrey (home run, four RBIs), Tristan Reed (double, three RBIs) and Silas Johnson (two doubles, RBI) all had three hits for Somonauk, while Alex Barnes homered and knocked in five runs. Reed (win, 2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) and Landon Johnson (3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Sandwich 13, Woodstock 1 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians (12-11, 7-4) scored three in the first and four in the fourth on the way to the Kishwaukee River Conference victory.

Chance Lange (double, home run) and Chris Barbor (home run) recorded five RBIs to pace Sandwich, while Braden Behringer doubled twice and drove in two. Jeffery Ashley and winning pitcher Taylor Adams (4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 K) also smacked doubles.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 3, Hinckley-Big Rock co-op 2: At Genoa, Somonauk senior Josie Rader scored both goals for the Royals (2-9-1) in the loss to the Cogs.

Softball

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland's Ella Derossett

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2, Henry-Senachwine 1 (8 inn.): At Woodland School, Ella Derossett’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth gave the Warriors the TCC win.

Derossett (triple) also had two hits for WFC (13-8, 6-7), Olivia Chismarick smacked a triple, and Shae Simons (8 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) earned the win in the circle.

Serena 7, Fieldcrest 0: At Minonk, the Huskers scored four times in the third, and winning pitcher Jenna Setchell (7 IP, 3 H, 6 K) fired a shutout in the circle.

RayElle Brennan (two RBIs), Maddie Glade (RBI), Cali Edwards and Maddie Young all had two hits for Serena (14-6). Makayla McNally drove in two runs, with Paisley Twait and Brynley Glade knocking in single tallies.

Allie Wiesenhofer, Pru Mangan and Ella Ruestman all singled for Fieldcrest (1-15).

Sandwich 15, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Indians (12-6, 6-5) erupted for 10 runs in the seventh in the KRC win.

Alexis Sinetos went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs to lead Sandwich. Johanna Freemon (double, triple, RBI) added three hits, Mia Geltz (RBI) and Aubrey Cyr (double, two RBIs) two hits each, while Kayden Corneils doubled and drove in two. Brooklyn Marks (7 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 12 K) fired the shutout in the circle.