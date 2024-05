The city of Peru will flush hydrants beginning Monday, May 13, through Friday, May 24. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The city of Peru will flush hydrants beginning Monday, May 13, through Friday, May 24.

Flushing will occur on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents/businesses could experience low water pressure and/or rusty water. Residents are urged to let their water run until it is clear.