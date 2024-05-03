Ottawa police donate abandoned bikes to Princeton non-profit

The Ottawa Police Department donated bicycles that are abandoned or turned into the police to the nonprofit, The Bike Place, in Princeton. (Photo provided by Ottawa Police Department)

The Ottawa Police Department donated bicycles that are abandoned or turned into the police to the nonprofit, The Bike Place, in Princeton.

The Bike Place, 701 N. Main St., Princeton, repairs, restores and recycles bicycles that are donated and regifted to churches and other charitable organizations to find them new homes to those most in need. Many of the bicycles given to the Princeton shop were in disrepair. The Bike Place helps those in need in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. The organization has rescued, restored, recycled, repaired, sold and donated more than 3,500 bikes.