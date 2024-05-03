Friends in Council to be May sponsor of Princeton library cafe

Princeton Public Library announced Monday the Friends in Council women’s study group will sponsor the library cafe for the month of May, as well as another month later this year. (Shaw File photo)

Princeton Public Library announced Monday the Friends in Council women’s study group will sponsor the library cafe for the month of May, as well as another month later this year.

“The Friends in Council recognize the importance of developing and fostering the love of reading of everyone in the community, from early childhood to the golden years of life,” said Carolyn Schafer, Friends in Council member, and Princeton Public Library board trustee.

Friends in Council was organized on July 28, 1880, for the mutual improvement of women by means of reading and studying. Today, the group still abides by a charter, with slight updates and modifications, set by original members in the 1880s. They have 25 members at any given time and meet weekly from October to April to roughly coincide with the school year.

The support of the Friends in Council serves as acknowledgement of the cafe as an integral part of the Princeton Public Library. The group has utilized the cafe services for its meetings since the cafe’s inception in 2010.

“Our group appreciates how the cafe provides a service that sets it apart from other libraries in the area,” said Margaret Martinkus, Friends in Council member and longtime employee of the library.

The Cafe Sponsorship program was initiated in 2016 to support the cafe while promoting local businesses and non-profit organizations. It was put on hold from 2020 to 2023 in response to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. With patrons now comfortable returning to the library, the board of trustees and the staff are thrilled to relaunch the program.

To explore the opportunities of becoming a monthly sponsor of the Princeton Public Library Cafe, contact the library at 815-875-1331 or email help@Princetonpl.org.