Bureau County Retired Teachers Association to host May 15 meeting

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association will host its next meeting Wednesday, May 15.

The meeting will begin with a catered luncheon at noon at the Princeton Public Library. 698 E. Peru St. The program for the meeting will be presented at 12:30 p.m. by Dana VanAutreve from Second Story Teen Center.

The association’s caterer, Park Tavern, requires reservations five days prior to the meeting, by Friday, May 10. The unit will not order additional lunches. Individuals who order a lunch, and are unable to attend will need to reimburse the unit $15. The May menu includes a chicken casserole, coleslaw and apple crisp.

Participants may attend either the luncheon and the program, or just the program. Retired colleagues and spouses are welcome. To make reservations for the luncheon, contact Alice Ehmen at 815-638-2387 or via email at ehmenah@gmail.com.

Bring a donation for the Second Story Pantry. Suggested items include Ramen noodles, Kraft macaroni and cheese, body wash, socks, disposable items for the kitchen/food service (plastic utensils, paper cups, bowls plates, papertowels, etc.)

Bureau County Retired Teachers established a Facebook page. A newsletter was sent in early April to all retired teachers in the county by the local Bureau County RTA Unit. If you did not receive a newsletter contact us BureauCoRTA@gmail.com. The group’s 2024 speakers will be local to Bureau County and the BCRTA leadership team will address concerns about teacher pensions, health benefits, legislative protections for retirees, state organization and the many benefits available to Illinois Retired Teachers Association members.

Retired teacher local membership allows a local voice in how the organization is run and supports local volunteers filling state leadership positions. Local dues are $10 a year payable in April.