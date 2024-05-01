Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley ride past Mustangs: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Baseball

Bureau Valley 3, Morrison 1: The Storm scored three runs in the second inning and Storm pitcher Elijah Endress rode it to a Three Rivers crossover victory in Manlius on Tuesday.

Endress went the distance, scattering three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Tyler Birkey and Brock Rediger got the Storm rally going in the bottom of the second with one-out singles. Peyton Gerdes had a RBI single to tie it and Landen Birdsley followed with a two-run double to put the Storm up 3-1.

Hall 10, Riverdale 5: Jaxon Pinter went 3 for 5 with a triple, a double and five RBIs to lead the Red Devils (13-8) to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory at Kirby Park.

Luke Bryant went 2 for 3 with four runs and an RBI and was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

E-P 6, Princeton 1: The Panthers’ Braedyn Frank shut the Tigers out until the bottom of the seventh inning. Noah LaPorte led off with a double and scored on a RBI groundout by Nolan Kloepping.

Softball

St. Bede 13, Putnam County 0 (5 inn.): Ella Hermes took care of the pitching and Reagan Stoudt, Bella Pinter and Maddy Dalton handled the hitting as the Bruins cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory at the Academy.

Hermes threw a no-hitter, striking out 10 batters with three walks.

Stoudt was 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs, Pinter went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Dalton was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Bruins (18-2, 13-0).

Morrison 1, Bureau Valley 0: Bella Duncan drove in the only run of the game with a RBI double for the Fillies in the third inning of Tuesday’s Three Rivers crossover in Manlius.

Emily Wright had two hits for the Storm and Lesleigh Maynard and Emma Stull had one each.

Storm pitcher Carly Reglin scattered six hits with no walks or strikeouts, touched for a single run in the third inning.

Sisters Avah and Bella Duncan shut the Storm out on four hits, striking out 10 batters.

Boys tennis

Princeton 5, L-P 0: The Tigers improved to 17-0 with a shutout victory over the Cavaliers in LaSalle.

In singles, Tyson Phillips defeated Jackson Sellett 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 and Chase Sims defeated Jack Sabitini 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.

In doubles, Ben Anderson and Michael Ellis defeated Colin Krug and Michael Milota 6-4, 6-3, Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin defeated Nick Olivero and Riley Cetwinski and Josh Orwig and Landon Davis defeated Michael Peters and Alex Anderson 6-4, 7-5.

Girls track

At Spring Valley: Princeton won eight events on the way to winning the Hall Quadrangular. The Tigresses scored 64 points to top Hall (42), Somonauk (35) and DePue (1).

In the field, Morgan Foes swept the shot put (35-9 ½) and discus (115-3 ¾) and Ashlynn Weber won both the long jump (13-10 ½) and triple jump (31-10 ¼)

Also for PHS, Camryn Driscoll won the 200 (27.90), Rylee Backes won the 400 (1:19.99) and Payton Frueh won the 1,600 (6:12.94) while Weber, Georgie Fulton, Scarlet Fulton and Driscoll teamed up to win the 4x 400 with a season best 1:52.77.

For Hall, Natalia Zamora won the 100 hurdles (18.45) and Isabella Templeton won the high jump (4-6).

At Kewanee: Bureau Valley (106) finished second behind the host Boilermakers (120) in the Brockman Invitational.

The Storm’s Connie Gibson, Taylor Neuhalfen, Kate Salisbury and McKinley Canady won the 4x100 (51.72) and placed second in the 4x200 (1:50.02), while Lynzie Cady, Salisbury, Gibson and Canady placed second in 4x400 (4:21.94).

BV’s Addison Wessell won the 300 hurdles (50.44).

Boys track

At Spring Valley: Princeton claimed five first-place finishes with six seconds on the way to winning the Hall Quadrangular. The Tigers scored 60 points with Hall and Somonauk each scoring 50 and DePue had two.

Winners for the Tigers were Tyler VandeVenter in the 800 (2:13.16), Casey Etheridge in the 300 IH (46.22), Cade Odell in the shot put (51-1 1/2), Ian Morris in the discus (147-3 1/4) and Andrew Peacock in the pole vault (10-0).

Hall’s Joseph Perez won the 400 (56.83), high jump (5-7 3/4) and long jump (18-4 3/4).

For the Little Giants, Martin Quintana took third in the 800 (2:16.46).

At Kewanee: Bureau Valley scored 127 points to finish behind the host Boilermakers (159) in the Brockman Invitational.

Brady Hartz won the 100-meter dash (11.94) and 200 (23.83) and ran with Payton Walowski, Cameron Lemons and Eli Attig to win the 4x100 relay (45.48).