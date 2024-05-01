Baseball, softball notes: Here’s a look at how the seeds should play out for postseason pairings

St. Bede's Carson Riva smacks a hit against Putnam County on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at St. Bede Academy. The Bruins will be hosting a Class 1A regional. (Scott Anderson)

The seeds have been announced for the upcoming IHSA baseball and softball postseasons.

Here’s a look at how the seeds should play out for Bureau County teams when the pairings are announced today. But it’s always a guessing game when it comes to IHSA assignments.

Class 2A baseball: Hall and Princeton are hosting baseball regionals in the Class 2A Chillicothe subsectional A, the Red Devils, the defending sectional champions, drawing the No. 3 seed and the Tigers the No. 5.

No. 2 IVC will be paired with the Red Devils in Spring Valley. That will send No. 1 Sherrard and No. 4 Bureau Valley to Princeton. With the closeness of the two regional sights and the geography of the teams involved, the rest of the field is hard to determine with No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville, No. 7 Aledo Mercer County, No. 8 Rockridge, No. 9 Kewanee, No. 10 Orion and No. 11 Knoxville.

Class 1A baseball: Regional host St. Bede drew the No. 3 seed in the Bloomington subsectional B. The Bruins will be paired with No. 2 AlWood which will send No. 4 Henry-Senachine to No. 1 Annawan-Wethersfield which is hosting the other regional.

No. 8 Putnam County and No. 9 Midland will be sent to the St. Bede regional with one of either No. 5 Williamsfield, No. 6 Stark County, No. 7 Princeville and No. 10 Galva.

Class 2A softball: Defending 1A state champion St. Bede was bumped up to 2A this year, hosting a regional in the Peoria Notre Dame subsectional A as the No. 1 seed. No. 4. Manito Midwest Central will be sent to the St. Bede regional with No. 3 Farmington going to the regional hosted by No. 2 Chillicothe IVC.

No. 9 Hall and No. 10 Fieldcrest will head to St. Bede with No. 7 Eureka or No. 8 El Paso-Gridley likely the other team with No. 5 Canton and No. 6 Peoria Notre Dame sent to IVC.

In the Class 2A Marengo subsectional A, No. 3 Princeton and No. 2 Morrison will be paired in the regional at No. 6 Rock Falls along with No. 7 Bureau Valley. No. 1 Stillman Valley will be sent to the regional hosted by No. 4 Oregon.

No. 8 Erie-Prophetstown and No. 10 Mendota will likely head to Rock Falls with No. 5 Genoa-Kingston and No. 9 Byron sent to Oregon.