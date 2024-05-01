Baseball and softball: IHSA postseason pairings announced

St. Bede's Reagan Stoudt lets go of a pitch to Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell on Monday, April 29, 2024 at St. Bede Academy. The Bruins will host their own regional, this year in Class 2A coming off a state championship in Class 1A. (Scott Anderson)

IHSA postseason pairings for baseball and softball were released Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a rundown of Bureau County area regionals.

Baseball

1A St. Bede Regional: The Bruins (16-11) will take the No. 3 seed into their own regional facing No. 7 Princeville at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.

The regional gets underway Monday, May 13 with No. 8 Putnam County (6-14) hosting No. 9 Midland (7-17-1). Their winner will meet No. 2 Ridgewood (15-5) in a semifinal at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15

The regional championship will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18.

2A Princeton Regional: As expected, No. 1 Sherrard (17-3) and No. 4 Bureau Valley (11-10) will join the host No. 5 Tigers (7-9) in regional play. Princeton will host No. 8 Rockridge (8-13) while No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville (10-12) will host No. 7 Aledo Mercer County in May 13 quarterfinal games.

No. 1 Sherrard, which won last year’s regional at Princeton, will draw the Monmouth-Roseville/Mercer County winner on May 15 while the Storm await the winner between Princeton and Rockridge on Thursday, May 16.

The regional final will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Prather Field.

2A Hall Regional: The No. 3 Red Devils (13-8) will face No. 9 Kewanee (6-13) at 6:30 p.m. on May 15 at Kirby Park in Spring Valley. The first semifinal of the day will match No. 2 Chillicothe IVC (15-9) against the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal between No. 11 Knoxville at No. 10 Orion.

The regional championship will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

Softball

1A St. Bede Regional: The Bruins (18-2), who are the defending 1A state champions, were bumped to 2A this year. They will take the No. 1 seed into their own regional, awaiting the winner of the May 13 quarterfinal game between No. 10 Fieldcrest and host No. 9 Hall in semifinal play at 5 p.m. on May 14.

The second semifinal will pit No. 4 Manito Midwest Central vs. No. 8 El Paso-Gridley at 5 p.m. on May 15.

The regional championship will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at Abbot Philip Davey Field.

2A Rock Falls Regional: No. 7 Bureau Valley (11-8) will host No. 8 Erie-Prophetstown (6-12) in a regional quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. on May 13. Their winner will advance to face No. 2 Morrison (14-7) at 4:30 p.m. in semifinal play on May 14.

No. 3 Princeton (13-6) and No. 6 Rock Falls (10-13) will meet at 4:30 p.m. on May 15 in the second semifinal.

The regional championship is set for 4:30 p.m. on May 17.