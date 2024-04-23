Streator baseball rolls to ICE road victory: The Times Monday Area Roundup

Baseball

Streator 10, Manteno 0 (5 inn.): At Manteno, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the first inning and four in the second in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win on Monday.

Cole Winterrowd paced Streator (7-11, 5-3) with three hits, including a double, and four RBIs. Zander McCloskey (RBI) added two hits, while Noah Camp and Landon Muntz each had a double and an RBI. Keegan Angelico also doubled. Jake Hagie (5 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 6 K) earned the shutout win on the mound.

Midland 13, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 8: At rural Varna, the host Timberwolves scored six runs in the sixth to earn the come-from-behind, Tri-County Conference win over the Warriors (1-11, 0-10).

Dylan Jenkins (RBI) and Nolan Price each had two hits to pace WFC. Brezdyn Simons drove in a pair of runs, while Connor Dodge and Reece Pelnarsh each recorded an RBI.

Seneca 3, Dwight 1: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (15-5, 7-2) scored all of their runs in the fourth in the T-CC win.

Austin Aldridge (7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) earned the complete-game win on the hill and also blasted a solo homer at the plate for Seneca. Paxton Giertz singled and doubled, while Josh Lucas and Cam Shriey drove in runs.

Somonauk 10, Indian Creek 9: At Somonauk, the Bobcats received two hits each from Luke Rader (two RBIs) and Aiden Hopkins (double, RBI) in the Little Ten Conference win.

Kaden Geers smacked a solo homer for Somonauk, while Silas Johnson drove in a pair of runs.

Sandwich 6, Woodstock North 5 (8 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians (10-7, 6-1) picked up the extra-inning Kishwaukee River Conference triumph.

Tyler Lissman (double) had three hits and two RBIs to lead the hosts. Jeffery Ashley added two hits, Chance Lange doubled, and Chris Barbor had an RBI. Nick Michalek (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) earned the win in relief of Lange (5 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K).

Fieldcrest 7, Lexington 6: At Wenona, the Knights’ Jordan Heider singled, homered and drove in three runs in the Heart of Illinois Conference win.

Tyler Serna had two hits for Fieldcrest, Drew Overocker doubled and knocked in three runs, and Layten Gerdes doubled. Serna (6 IP. 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) earned the pitching win with Koltin Kearfott (1 IP) recoding the save.

Softball

Manteno 6, Streator 0: At Manteno, the Bulldogs posted just four hits in the ICE loss.

Makenna Ondrey and Caitlin Talty each doubled for Streator.

Seneca 10, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 18-1 overall and 9-0 in the T-CC with the win.

Camryn Stecken (double) and Lexie Buis (two doubles) each had two hits for Seneca, while Sam Vandevelde tripled and drove in two runs. Tessa Krull (5 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 8 K) earned the win in the circle to improve to 13-1 on the season.

Somonauk/Leland 10, Indian Creek 8: At Somonauk, the Bobcats scored five times in the fourth to key the LTC triumph.

Kennedy Barshinger (double, three RBIs), Adalyn Werner (double, two RBIs) and Kaydence Eade (double, two RBIs) all had two hits for S/L, while Haley McCoy doubled in a run. Eade (7 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 11 K) earned the victory in the circle.

Girls soccer

Streator 7, Illinois Valley Central 0: At the James Street Rec Area, Audrey Arambula scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs to the win.

Alyssa Arambula, Bridget McGurk and Illiana Gomez also scored, while Zuzu Gonzalez connected a trio of assists.