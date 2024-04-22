Streator High School to present ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’

Lucas Fraga as Percy Jackson sings during rehearsal of Streator High School's performance of "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical." (Derek Barichello)

Streator High School’s theater department will present “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” from Thursday, April 25, through Sunday, April 28, at the high school’s auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln St.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Go to https://vancoevents.com/us/CHYS to purchase tickets or buy them at the door. General admission tickets are $15 and Streator High School students tickets are $10.

The musical follows Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old boy who newly discovers he is a demigod and goes on a quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. The show will be the first for Streator High School’s theater department with a projection set background.

Cast members are Lucas Fraga as Percy Jackson; Kirsten Peterson as Annabeth; Brittan Bradley as Grover; L Smith as Luke/Janice Joplin; Gracie Drysdale as Sally Jackson; Simon Ross as Mr. Brunner/Ciron/Ares; Olivia Granados as Clarisse; Joeylynn Arkels as Gabe Ugliano; Alexandra Mahan as Mr. D; Rhiannon Treest as the Oracle; Madelyn Reum as Mrs. Dodds/Mozart; Elizabeth Davis as Charon; Cristan Flores as Poseidon; Elizabeth Abbott as Silena Beauregard; Kenzie Reinhold as Katie Gardner/Aunty Em; Tyson Kolojay as Minotaur/DJ Cerberus; Kendale Coleman as Greyhond passenger 1/Bruno Mars/Uncle Ferdinand; Nathan Laatz as Squirrel/newscaster; Izabelle Dean as train conductor; Lily Michael as Echidna/Bianca/bus driver; Mia Bolanos as farmer; Tony Ross as Thalia/dance captain; and Damian Roldan as Hades/Greyhound passenger 2.

The production staff includes Jason Schultz, set designer; Marlee Reel, costumes; Sarah Jo Breyne, light designer; Katie Monaghan, student director; Kenzie Bruce, deck manager; Rob Tyne, assistant director; Angie McKenzie, assistant director; Wyatt Onsen, music director; Becky Kpa, choreography; and Kim Freeman, director.

The show is based off the book by Joe Tracz. The music and lyrics are by Rob Rokicki.