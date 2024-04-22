April 22, 2024
Streator High School to present ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’

Students will perform musical from Joe Tracz’s popular book

By Derek Barichello
Lucas Fraga as Percy Jackson sings during rehearsal of Streator High School's performance of "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical." (Derek Barichello)

Streator High School’s theater department will present “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” from Thursday, April 25, through Sunday, April 28, at the high school’s auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln St.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Go to https://vancoevents.com/us/CHYS to purchase tickets or buy them at the door. General admission tickets are $15 and Streator High School students tickets are $10.

The musical follows Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old boy who newly discovers he is a demigod and goes on a quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. The show will be the first for Streator High School’s theater department with a projection set background.

Cast members are Lucas Fraga as Percy Jackson; Kirsten Peterson as Annabeth; Brittan Bradley as Grover; L Smith as Luke/Janice Joplin; Gracie Drysdale as Sally Jackson; Simon Ross as Mr. Brunner/Ciron/Ares; Olivia Granados as Clarisse; Joeylynn Arkels as Gabe Ugliano; Alexandra Mahan as Mr. D; Rhiannon Treest as the Oracle; Madelyn Reum as Mrs. Dodds/Mozart; Elizabeth Davis as Charon; Cristan Flores as Poseidon; Elizabeth Abbott as Silena Beauregard; Kenzie Reinhold as Katie Gardner/Aunty Em; Tyson Kolojay as Minotaur/DJ Cerberus; Kendale Coleman as Greyhond passenger 1/Bruno Mars/Uncle Ferdinand; Nathan Laatz as Squirrel/newscaster; Izabelle Dean as train conductor; Lily Michael as Echidna/Bianca/bus driver; Mia Bolanos as farmer; Tony Ross as Thalia/dance captain; and Damian Roldan as Hades/Greyhound passenger 2.

The production staff includes Jason Schultz, set designer; Marlee Reel, costumes; Sarah Jo Breyne, light designer; Katie Monaghan, student director; Kenzie Bruce, deck manager; Rob Tyne, assistant director; Angie McKenzie, assistant director; Wyatt Onsen, music director; Becky Kpa, choreography; and Kim Freeman, director.

The show is based off the book by Joe Tracz. The music and lyrics are by Rob Rokicki.