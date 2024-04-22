Rivalry day for Bureau Valley and Princeton

It’s a good day to play two for Bureau County rivals Bureau Valley and Princeton.

The Storm and Tiger baseball and softball teams kick off their final series as Three Rivers Conference opponents today in Princeton.

Bureau Valley is leaving the Three Rivers this fall in favor of the Lincoln Trail Conference and the Bureau County rivals are not be scheduled to play again for the foreseeable future.

The Storm stand in first place atop the Three Rivers East softball ranks at 4-0, 11-4 overall. The Tigresses are 4-2 in the TRAC East and 10-5 overall. The Bureau County/Three Rivers rivals have split their last four meetings with the Tigresses winning nine out of the last 12.

In baseball, the Tigers are 5-5 overall and stand even in the TRAC East at 3-3. The Storm are 8-8 on the season, 2-2 in the league. The Tigers have won three straight and 13 of the last 14 games against the rival Storm.

Sophomore ace Logan Philhower will be on the mound for the Storm. Princeton’s starter is to be determined.

First pitch at Little Siberia (softball) and Prather Field (baseball) will be 4:30 p.m. at both sites.

In other area games:

St. Bede will host Ottawa Marquette in the resumption of baseball and softball games postponed by rain on April 18 before playing their regularly scheduled games at the Academy. The baseball game will resume with a 0-0 tie in the sixth inning with softball picking up a 5-5 tie with Marquette batting in the bottom of the fifth.

Mendota will host Newman for TRAC East baseball and softball.

The Hall Red Devils welcome IVC for nonconference baseball and softball games.