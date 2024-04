(From left) Andover Tarhule, president, Illinois State University; Leslie Gallardo, inductee; Robert Glaser, inductee; Fred Lutgens, inductee; Juana Gergen, inductee, and Heather Dillaway, dean, College of Arts and Sciences, pose for a photo during the College of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame at Illinois State University. (Photo provided by Robert Glaser)

Robert Glaser, retired Walnut High School teacher was inducted into the College of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame at Illinois State University.

The induction ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame was held April 9 at Illinois State University. Nomination for induction to the Hall of Fame was based on several criteria, including outstanding performance or leadership in one’s profession or community.