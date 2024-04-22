L-P students compete in state mock trial

Seven students from La Salle-Peru Township High School competed in a March 16-17 mock trial in Springfield. Jakob Terzick (from left), Alex Crooks, Henry Pinter, Adam Lane, Ryne Bubela, Cameron Olivero and Brock Terzick were invited to sit at the Illinois Supreme Court bench at the invitation of Justice David Overstreet. (Photo provided by Melissa Olivero)

Seven students from La Salle-Peru Township High School competed in the Illinois State Bar Association’s Mock Trial Invitational from March 16-17 in Springfield.

Students from 50 high schools throughout Illinois participated in the contest. The L-P team was comprised of seniors Adam Lane and Brock Terzick, junior Cameron Olivero, and freshmen Ryne Bubela, Alex Crooks, Henry Pinter and Jakob Terzick.

The L-P team was coached by Judge Melissa Olivero and Brian Towne. Olivero, a federal administrative law judge, and Towne, a special prosecutor with the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, have more than 50 years of litigation experience.

This year’s problem, released by the ISBA in November, involved a motor vehicle accident arising from distracted driving and a possible violation of Scott’s Law. Students had to decide which witnesses to call and which evidence to admit. Students portrayed the witnesses and attorneys and were evaluated by attorneys and judges from around the State.

While in Springfield, the students received tours of the State Capitol, the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, and the Illinois Supreme Court. The Supreme Court tour was led by Justice David Overstreet, who allowed the students to sit on the Supreme Court bench and to tour the justices’ private residences on the top floor of the building.

The trip was funded by donations from local attorneys and other interested community members.