The Henry United Methodist Church, 225 Lincoln St., will host Whale of a Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4.

Spring cleaning for church and community members has gathered merchandise, which includes household, garden and office goods. Many items will be priced with low prices. Shoppers will be served free coffee and a sweet treat on Friday and a free hot dog and chips on Saturday.