Hennepin Park District to host 3 swimming lesson sessions

The Hennepin Park District is having three sessions of Red Cross Swimming Lessons this summer.

Each session will be two weeks long. There will be six levels of swimming ability. Level 1 is the beginning class and an individual has to be 5 years old by Sept. 1 and at least 42 inches tall to join this class. The morning sessions will run 40-minute classes, Monday through Friday. The night session will run 50-minute classes, Monday through Thursday.

The first session is June 17 to June 28. The times are: 9 to 9:40 a.m. all levels, 9:50 to 10:30 a.m. all levels, and 10:40 to 11:20 a.m. all levels.

The second session is July 8 to 19. The times are: 9:00 to 9:40 a.m. all levels, 9:50 to 10:30 a.m. all levels, 10:40 to 11:20 a.m. all levels.

The third session is the night session, and it is July 22 to Aug. 1. The times are: 5 – 5:50 p.m. all levels, 6:00 to 6:50 p.m. all levels.

Registration for these sessions will start 3 p.m. Thursday, May 9. You must come in person to register at the Hennepin Pool, 326 Milan St. If you cannot come to register at this time, you will be able to register during normal pool hours after May 9. The cost of the lessons is $35 per child. If you live in Hennepin or Hennepin Township, they will pay for all lessons for each session. If you live in Granville, Granville Township, Mark or McNabb they will pay $35 per child for one session. If you live in Standard or Magnolia, they will pay $17.50 for one session.

Session capacities will be limited to 24 students per time slot. The park district will allow you to sign up for one session only per student. You may sign up for a second session beginning three days prior to the start date of the session.

If you have any questions, call the Hennepin Pool at 815-925-7319 or email at hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.