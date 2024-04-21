Reddick Library in Ottawa to host talk on creating countertop microgreens

Local food advocate Rev. Holly Koster from Ridge Fridge Food Co-op will lead, Mighty Microgreens, a discussion Thursday, April 25, at the Reddick Library in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The talk is planned 6 to 7 p.m. for adults. Koster also will give a demonstration on sprouting your own countertop microgreens. Discover how supplementing your meals with these tasty sprouts boosts your mental health, eases aging and supports local agriculture.

The following other events are planned the week of April 22 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 23: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23: Silent Book Club, third through 12th grades. Introverts unite! Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you so desire and there will be snacks.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24: No Sewing Made Simple, seventh through 12th grades. Create your own no sew bunny plushie. Absolutely no sewing skills are required.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 25: Bug Hotel, kindergarten through second grades. Use materials from nature to create a hotel for bugs in your yard that will keep your crawly friends safe and warm.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27: Crafter Hours: Butterfly Garland, adults. Participants will be making a butterfly garland using pink cupcake liners and clothespins. Registration is required as spots are limited because of the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop by the Circulation Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.