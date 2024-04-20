April 20, 2024
Softball: Clash of defending state champions at St. Bede today

Rockridge is ranked No. 2, St. Bede is No. 7 in Class 2A

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Ella Hermes catches the ball as Marquette's Hunter Hopkins slides safely into second base on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Ottawa. The No. 7 ranked Bruins will meet No. 2 Rockridge at noon Saturday in a clash of defending state champions. (Scott Anderson)

Two defending state champions will clash at the Abbot Father Philip Davey Softball Field at St. Bede Academy at noon today.

Rockridge (12-2) is ranked No. 2 and St. Bede (11-1) is No. 11 in this week’s Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A Softball Poll.

The Rockets are three-time defending 2A state champions and the Bruins are coming off a 1A state crown, now bumped up to 2A due to the success multiplier.

It promises to be a sectional preview as both are paired in the Peoria Notre Dame Sectional, each hosting regionals.