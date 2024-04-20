Softball: Clash of defending state champions at St. Bede today

St. Bede's Ella Hermes catches the ball as Marquette's Hunter Hopkins slides safely into second base on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Ottawa. The No. 7 ranked Bruins will meet No. 2 Rockridge at noon Saturday in a clash of defending state champions. (Scott Anderson)

Two defending state champions will clash at the Abbot Father Philip Davey Softball Field at St. Bede Academy at noon today.

Rockridge (12-2) is ranked No. 2 and St. Bede (11-1) is No. 11 in this week’s Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A Softball Poll.

The Rockets are three-time defending 2A state champions and the Bruins are coming off a 1A state crown, now bumped up to 2A due to the success multiplier.

It promises to be a sectional preview as both are paired in the Peoria Notre Dame Sectional, each hosting regionals.