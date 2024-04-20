Softball: Clash of defending state champions at St. Bede today

Two defending state champions will clash at the Abbot Father Philip Davey Softball Field at St. Bede Academy at noon today.
Rockridge (12-2) is ranked No. 2 and St. Bede (11-1) is No. 11 in this week’s Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A Softball Poll.
The Rockets are three-time defending 2A state champions and the Bruins are coming off a 1A state crown, now bumped up to 2A due to the success multiplier.
It promises to be a sectional preview as both are paired in the Peoria Notre Dame Sectional, each hosting regionals.