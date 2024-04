The East 30th Road/North La Salle Road bridge over Interstate 80 at the La Salle and Grundy counties line will be temporarily closed. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The East 30th Road/North La Salle Road bridge over Interstate 80 at the La Salle and Grundy counties line, just northeast of Seneca, will be temporarily closed after an inspection of the structure determined several beam ends are not making full contact on the pier bearings, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Repairs of the structure are being determined, IDOT said.