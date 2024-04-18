Reddick Mansion in Ottawa invites prom attendees to take photos

The Reddick Mansion Association invites students from the area high schools to come to the mansion and use its grounds for their 2024 prom photos. Prom attendees, as well as their families and friends, are welcome. (Photo provided by Lorraine McCallister)

The grounds will be open from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on listed dates. There is no charge, but donations to maintain the Reddick Mansion’s grounds are appreciated.

Listed dates include: April 26 Marquette High School, April 27 La Salle-Peru High School, April 27 Seneca High School, May 4 Streator High School, May 4 Serena High School and May 11 Ottawa High School.

The Reddick Mansion Association also is offering the opportunity for prom attendees to take their photos in the west parlors on the second floor of the mansion. Thirty-minute appointments between 3 and 5:30 must be reserved ahead of time. The cost is $30 per group with a maximum number of eight prom attendees per group. Attendees will need to provide their own cameras. The photo session payments may be made in cash or by credit card.

Reservations for the interior photos, taken on a first-come, first-serve basis, may be made by calling the Reddick Mansion at 815-433-6100 or via email at contact@reddickmansion.org. The historic Reddick Mansion, located at 100 W. Lafayette St. in Ottawa, is open for tours and has rental space available for special events.