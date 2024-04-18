Putnam County to host 2 Red Cross blood drives

A pair of blood drives to support the American Red Cross are scheduled in April in Putnam County. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

The Methodist churches will host an American Red Cross Community Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, in Goldasich Hall at the McNabb Fire Department, 391 N. Route 89.

Putnam County High School Interact Club and PC Rotary will host a second drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday April 26, in the PCHS gymnasium, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave., Granville, for students, staff, faculty and the public. In addition to saving lives, donations also will increase the school’s eligibility for Red Cross scholarships.

April donations bring May gift cards, including $10 to a merchant of the donor’s choice, plus a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors also can sign up and register online using the RapidPass function at redcrossblood.org.