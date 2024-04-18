Ottawa manager named Bright Impact Award winner at Midland States Bank

Midland States Bank presents a $2,500 donation to Community Food Basket of Ottawa with (from left) Bobette Roberson, personal banker, Midland States Bank; Marissa Vicich, executive director, Community Food Basket; Salina Palevo, banking center manager, Midland States Bank; and Carri Alexander, commercial services relationship manager, Midland States Bank. (Photo provided by Anna Strong)

Midland States Bank announced Salina Palevo, banking center manager of its Ottawa location, as its inaugural Bright Impact Award winner.

The Bright Impact Award honors one employee who exemplifies community commitment through volunteerism. The recipient is selected based on several criteria, including hours of community service, hours of service that support financial well-being to communities and variety of volunteer efforts completed.

The winner receives a bonus award of $2,500. In addition, Midland donates $2,500 to the winner’s charity of choice.

“We encourage our teams to serve their communities, as we understand how vital community involvement, financial empowerment and banking services are,” Shonna Kracinski, chief human resources officer for Midland States Bank, said in a news release. “Salina embodies our values and culture within her involvement in La Salle County.”

In 2023, Palevo provided more than 180 hours of local service, including financial empowerment sessions with local nonprofit organizations and schools as well as committee involvement with the Ottawa Network of Young Executives, the Wallace Athletic Club and the Women’s Inspired Network.

Midland donated $2,500 to Ottawa’s Community Food Basket on behalf of Palevo.

“The Community Food Basket provides an intentional, impactful focus on health and wellness,” Palevo said. “I am thankful to be able to support their mission with this donation.”

